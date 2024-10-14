UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 609 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2,768.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

