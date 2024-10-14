UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.31 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

