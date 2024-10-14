UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.45.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,806.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.