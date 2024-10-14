UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $4,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $24,791,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

