UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,094 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

