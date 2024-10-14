UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,790 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

