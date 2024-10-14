UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,193 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMV opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $369.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

