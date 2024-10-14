UMB Bank n.a. Sells 605 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.72 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

