UMB Bank n.a. Sells 707 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,738,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.