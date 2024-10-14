UMB Bank n.a. Sells 85 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 16.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in NetApp by 66.9% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,210,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NTAP opened at $126.93 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

