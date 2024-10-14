UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

SLYV opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

