United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

URI stock opened at $819.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.