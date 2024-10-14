Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $222.04 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average is $256.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

