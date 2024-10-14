Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $81.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

