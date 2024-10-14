Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $135,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $160.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

