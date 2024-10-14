Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

