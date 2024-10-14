Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FI opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $191.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.