Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

