Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systrade AG lifted its position in UBS Group by 385.0% in the third quarter. Systrade AG now owns 485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

UBS Group stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

