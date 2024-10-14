Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

