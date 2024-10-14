Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in DexCom by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9,010.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 93,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.