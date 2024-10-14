Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $9,249,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,228,636.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039,715 shares of company stock worth $79,608,273. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Read Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.