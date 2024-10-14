Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $4,189,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $39,489,660.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,591. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

DDOG opened at $129.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.66, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

