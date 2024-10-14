Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $312.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.93.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

