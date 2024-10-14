Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DGRO stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

