Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,988,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $428.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.06 and its 200-day moving average is $398.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $429.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

