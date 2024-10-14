Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $20.67 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -295.29 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

