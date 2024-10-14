Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.16 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.