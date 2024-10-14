Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 554.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vistra alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $125.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.