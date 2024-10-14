Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $174.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $202.75. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

