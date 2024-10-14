Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $130.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

