Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $249.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average of $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $249.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.