Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,190.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

