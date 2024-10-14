Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 207,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

