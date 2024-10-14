Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.86 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.