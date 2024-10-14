Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,861 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

