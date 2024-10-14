Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3,353.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

