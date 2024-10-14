Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

