Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.