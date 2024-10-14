Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.96 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

