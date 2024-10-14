Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $56.22 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

