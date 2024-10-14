Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

