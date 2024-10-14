Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $162,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

