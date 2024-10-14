Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 1st Source by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler lowered 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

