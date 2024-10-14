Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $600.44 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.96.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

