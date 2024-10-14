Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $266.00 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $266.42. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

