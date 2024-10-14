Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 124 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,342,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

LHX stock opened at $246.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.