Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 29 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Shares of EG opened at $393.96 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day moving average of $380.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

