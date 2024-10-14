Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 86 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,033 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $129.95 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

