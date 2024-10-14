Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 397 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after buying an additional 54,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

TYL opened at $594.41 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $598.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.46 and a 200-day moving average of $515.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.